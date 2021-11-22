PORT RICHEY – A 55-year-old Port Richey man was killed on Saturday afternoon after he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a ditch.
According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving south on Scenic Drive, north of Fox Hollow Drive, at about 1:53 p.m. when his sport utility vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway onto the east shoulder and collided with a ditch.
On impact, the SUV overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.
He was taken to an area hospital, the report said, and later died of his injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.