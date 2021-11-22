PORT RICHEY – A 55-year-old Port Richey man was killed on Saturday afternoon after he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a ditch.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving south on Scenic Drive, north of Fox Hollow Drive, at about 1:53 p.m. when his sport utility vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, departed the roadway onto the east shoulder and collided with a ditch.

On impact, the SUV overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital, the report said, and later died of his injuries.