A 30-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was killed on Wednesday, May 31, in an accident, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At about 3:48 p.m., the driver was traveling east in an SUV on Darby Road, east of Old Darby Road, approaching a right curve, when he lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle departed the roadway and entered the north shoulder, where the driver over-corrected, re-entered the roadway and traveled to the south shoulder.
Once on the shoulder, the vehicle overturned multiple times and the driver was ejected, suffering fatal injuries at the crash scene.
According to the report, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
