Driver killed in morning accident on Spring Hill Drive

A 24-year-old Spring Hill Man was killed early on Monday, March 13, after he lost control of his car and crashed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
He was traveling west on Spring Hill Drive, west of Bret Ferguson Road, at about 7:23 a.m. when the driver lost control of the sedan for an unknown reason.
The vehicle departed the roadway, entered the north shoulder, struck a mailbox and began overturning.
As the vehicle overturned, the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the sedan. Transported to an area hospital, the driver later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.
