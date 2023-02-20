A 75-year-old Leesburg man was killed on Sunday, Feb. 19, after he lost control of his SUV on I-75 near the 279 milepost, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A 73-year-old female passenger, also from Leesburg, suffered serious injuries.
At about 4:50 p.m., the vehicle was going north on the interstate when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which vehicle departed the roadway, entered the east shoulder, struck a fence and finally collided with a tree.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
