A 36-year-old Wesley Chapel man died early Monday, Feb. 7, in a crash on State Road 54, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
The accident occurred near the intersection with Livingston Road at 3:45 a.m.
The driver was heading west in a sedan at high speed and lost control. The vehicle crossed the central median and eastbound lanes before hitting a utility pole.
On impact, the vehicle caught fire and the driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
