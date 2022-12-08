A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman was killed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after she made a U-turn and vehicles coming the other way collided with hers, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The sedan was traveling north on U.S. 41, and two other vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 41 at 5:56 p.m. At the intersection of Powell Road, the first vehicle attempted a U-turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
As a result, the first vehicle collided with the second vehicle, a pickup truck, which was redirected into the path of and was struck by a third vehicle, an SUV. After the impact, all three vehicles came to final rest along the west shoulder of the highway. Transported to an area hospital, the driver if the first vehicle later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 51-year-old Port Richey man, had minor injuries, as did his 28-year-old male passenger, also of Port Richey.
The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old Brooksville man, was not injured.
