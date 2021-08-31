A bicyclist suffered minor injuries Aug. 19 after being struck by a car while in a marked crosswalk with activated amber caution lights.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the bicyclist, a 20-year-old man from Port Richey, was riding along Maplehurst Drive in Pasco County around 8:30 p.m. when he activated the caution lights to cross Regency Park Boulevard (County Road 77). After two vehicles stopped to yield, he entered the crosswalk.
A third vehicle, a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, passed the stopped traffic in the center turn lane, failed to stop, and collided with the bicyclist. FHP charged the driver, Elizabeth Diamond Zur, 19, of New Port Richey, with reckless driving. She was not injured.
