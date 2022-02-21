A 76-year-old Weeki Wachee man was killed on Monday, Feb. 21, after he suffered a medical emergency, lost control and crashed his car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
He was driving east on Glen Lakes Boulevard, west of Holly Berry Drive, when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, entered the median and collided with a tree.
Transported to an area hospital, the driver died.
His passenger, a 77-year-old male from Weeki Wachee, was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.