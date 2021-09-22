A motorcycle driver was killed Sept. 19 when a sport utility vehicle attempting to exit a Pasco County gas station crossed the cyclist’s path on Land O’Lakes Boulevard north of Causeway Boulevard.
A Florida Highway Patrol report stated that the SUV, driven by a 43-year-old man from Land O’ Lakes, pulled out of the gas station at 7715 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. at 7:18 p.m. A motorcycle driven by a 25-year-old man from Tampa was southbound on Land O’ Lakes and struck the SUV.
The motorcycle driver was transported to an area hospital, where he died. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.
