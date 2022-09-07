A man lost control of his car on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and crashed his car into an embankment, tree and then a home, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to the FHP report, the 57-year-old Port Richey man was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius west on Fulton Avenue at high speed at about 11:50 a.m. when he lost control on a curve and left the roadway.
The car struck and embankment and became airborne before colliding with a tree. The impact with the tree caused the car to rotate before colliding with a house at 10259 Fulton Ave. and catching fire.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene and the house suffered extensive damage. A man and woman in the house were not injured.
