Dog dies in mobile home fire in Port Richey

At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Port Richey Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire on the south side of the city. E42, Chief 1 and Chief 2 vehicles responded to find a mobile home burning.
The Port Richey Police Department responded multiple units to assist with traffic and perimeter control. The New Port Richey Fire Department responded with a ladder and Pasco County Fire Department responded with Rescue 20, Battalion 2, Engine 11 and Airtruck 1.
The owner of the home was not in the home at the time of the fire. Unfortunately, the owner’s pet dog was killed in the fire. The American Red Cross was notified and is providing support.
In addition to the interior attack, crews also worked to protect exposures on two sides. Those exposures sustained minimal damage. No personnel were injured in the suppression, mop up, and recovery processes. The State’s Fire Marshall was contacted for investigation of cause. Initial indications noted a possible electrical source.
