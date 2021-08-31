A 23-year-old Tampa man died when his disabled vehicle was struck from behind and caught fire on U.S. Highway 301 north of Chancey Road in Pasco County.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was northbound on U.S. 301 around 11:58 p.m. on Aug. 30 when it came upon a disabled sedan parked partially in the travel lane and partially on the shoulder. The truck hit the sedan and pushed it onto the shoulder, where it caught fire. The driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The pickup truck overturned, and its driver, a 28-year-old man from Georgetown, Deleware, suffered minor injuries.
