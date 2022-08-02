On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting that occurred in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Treehaven Drive in Spring Hill.
The victim, who called 911 to report the incident while traveling away from the immediate area where the actual offense occurred, met with deputies at a safe location.
Upon speaking with the victim, deputies learned the victim, along with one additional adult and two children, were traveling west on Spring Hill Drive in the victim's vehicle. In the rearview mirror, the victim noticed the vehicle directly behind them was driving in an erratic and reckless manner.
While still traveling west between Airmont Drive and Treehaven Drive on Spring Hill Drive, the victim pulled out of the travel lane and into the median to allow the reckless driver to pass. The reckless driver drove past the victim's vehicle. The victim then resumed traveling west, behind the reckless driver.
The reckless driver then moved from in front of the victim's vehicle to beside it, on the passenger side. The driver of the reckless vehicle rolled his
window down a few inches and began screaming at the victim. Recognizing the propensity for violence, the victim attempted to separate from the situation by pulling into a turn lane and stopping the vehicle.
The suspect stopped also, in the middle of Spring Hill Drive. The suspect then produced a firearm and fired one shot into the victim's vehicle. The projectile entered through the passenger window and exited through the driver's side window.
The driver and the other adult in the vehicle received minor injuries from broken glass. The suspect then continued west on Spring Hill Drive.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 30 and 40 years old. he suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored sedan, possibly a newer model Toyota Camry, bearing an unknown tag. If you have information on this case, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office or contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers.
Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com
