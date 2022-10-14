Hernando County Sheriff's detectives are still seeking assistance from the public to help solve a homicide that occurred in Spring Hill
In the early morning hours of Oct. 16, 2018, multiple gunmen entered the residence owned by Alek Smith, with the intent to commit a home invasion.
Smith confronted the gunmen while his girlfriend and their infant slept in nearby bedrooms.
At the hands of the gunmen, Smith became the victim of homicidal violence.
Detectives have worked continuously on this case since it happened; however, they still need your help. Even the smallest piece of information may be helpful.
If you have information on this case, contact Detective Tom Cameron at 352-754-6830.
If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers.
Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS
(8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone. You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.
Additionally, the Florida Sheriff's Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) will pay an enhanced reward of $5,000 for information leading to the identity of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Alek Smith.
The CAAP reward of $5,000 is in addition to the Hernando County Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000, for a total reward of $10,000.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tips must be submitted through Hernando
County Crime Stoppers. The person providing the information can and will remain anonymous.
