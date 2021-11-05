Detectives make arrest in Spring Hill shooting incident

SPRING HILL — Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Nov. 5, arrested a man sought in a shooting incident at the Hammock Ridge apartment complex on Oct. 26.
Following up on tips from citizens and video surveillance footage, detectives identified the car seen fleeing the area as a gray Toyota Camry.
The vehicle was registered to a Spring Hill resident and the car was found in his driveway. The vehicle’s owner and another individual gave detectives information about the incident, the suspect and the intended victim, and a search of the Camry revealed evidence.
The suspect was identified as Darien Daley, 21. He borrowed the gray Camry and drove to the Hammock Ridge apartment complex in an attempt to locate the intended victim. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, Daley observed the intended victim driving toward the parking lot and began firing in the intended victim's direction. The intended victim was unharmed. Multiple items were struck with gunfire, including vehicles, apartment building walls and an apartment window.
It is believed that the motive behind the shooting was drug-related.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, detectives obtained a warrant for Daley’s arrest and apprehended him later that day. Daley denied any involvement.
Daley was charged with nine counts of shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft, and bond was set at $90,000.
