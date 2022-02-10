BROOKSVILLE — A shooting Feb. 9 left one person dead and another person in custody, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
According to the agency, at 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on regarding a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies saw one adult on the ground and one adult male standing in the yard and holding a firearm.
Early Friday, Feb. 11, the adult male, who was initially located on scene holding a firearm, was placed under arrest. This individual has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He is being held in the Hernando County Detention Center on a no bond status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.