On July 13, Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Boondocks Drive in Brooksville to investigate the theft of a large shed (12x30) from the property.
During the initial investigation, Deputy J. Twitty made contact with Steven and Jenna Jones, who are renting the property in question. They told the deputy, "Sometime around sunset on 07-12-23, two unknown males came to the property and told them the property owner asked them to take the shed."
According to Steven Jones, the men then left with the shed.
On Aug. 2, while on patrol in the area of Old California Street, Deputy Chelsea Reid saw (from the roadway) a very large shed that matched the description of the stolen shed.
District One detectives responded to the scene.
The property owner on Old California Street signed a waiver, allowing detectives on the property to check the shed.
Detectives took photos of the shed and sent them to the owner of the Boondocks Drive property. The owner quickly confirmed the shed in the photos was in fact his property.
The shed was removed from the property and taken to a secured impound.
Detectives then responded to a residence on State Street in Brooksville to interview the Joneses again.
During an interview with Jenna Jones, detectives learned that a washer and dryer had also been removed from the property on Boondocks Drive. The washer and dryer were subsequently sold. Jenna Jones claimed to have no knowledge of the theft, and subsequent sale, of the shed.
Steven Jones originally told detectives he had no involvement in the theft/sale of the shed.
Detectives then compared Steven Jones' signature on the bill of sale to the signature on his driver's license. The signatures appeared identical. When confronted with the fact the signatures were identical, Steven Jones confessed to the theft/sale of the stolen shed and to forging his wife's signature on the bill of sale.
Steven Jason Jones, 37, was placed under arrest and charged as follows:
Grand Theft (2 counts) - shed/washer and dryer
Dealing in Stolen Property (2 counts) - shed/washer and dryer
Bond: $22,000.
All property was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owner.
