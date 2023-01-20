On Friday, Jan. 20, at about 1:20 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Harwell Street in Brooksville.
The caller, a neighbor, reported that the entire residence was engulfed in flames.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived on scene within 12 minutes and began an immediate attack on the fire. The fire was so intense, it took firefighters approximately 90 minutes to extinguish it.
Upon entering the residence, firefighters located multiple deceased animals of various types.
A further search of the residence revealed the remains of one individual who has yet to be identified.
It is very early in the investigation.
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and forensic technicians, along with investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, remain on scene investigating the incident.
Animal Enforcement Officers, with assistance from a Livestock Officer, removed several other uninjured animals from the property.
The investigation continues.
