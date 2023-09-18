A woman is dead and her significant other is missing as Hernando County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigate a mystery in Weeki Wachee.
On Sept. 17 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Darts Street in Weeki Wachee regarding a possible missing person, later referred to as the victim.
Upon arrival, deputies met with family members outside the residence. Family members told deputies they were contacted by a friend of one of the residents. The friend was concerned, as she had not seen the victim in several days. Family members then responded to the residence.
With assistance from family members, deputies entered the residence via the front door. While conducting a thorough check of the residence, deputies located the victim, an adult female, in a bedroom. The victim was obviously deceased, as she was in the advanced stages of decomposition.
Deputies immediately noted suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and contacted Major Case detectives and forensic specialists, who took over the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim's cause of death.
Investigation revealed the victim's significant other, Shauna Urive, 23, a white female, and the victim's vehicle, a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, bearing Florida tag CG2VH, to both be missing. Urive has been entered into FCIC/NCIC as a Missing Endangered Person, as detectives are unable to confirm her well-being at this time.
The victim's vehicle has been entered into FCIC/NCIC as a stolen vehicle.
If you know the whereabouts of Urive and/or the 2005 Pontiac, or if you believe you have information on this case, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Major Case Unit at 352-754-6830.
There is no additional information available at this time. Updates will be provided when information is available.
If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous. Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.
