Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies investigating a robbery at a gaming establishment announced Friday, Nov. 19, that they confirmed that illegal activities were going on, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Maintaining a gaming establishment is a violation of Florida State Statute 849.01, the Sheriff’s Office said, so the Vice and Narcotics Unit immediately launched an investigation.
Detectives had executed a search warrant on Oct. 18 at "Fish Games Skill Games," 3484 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
They saw two employees and eight patrons inside the establishment.
James Joseph Salmons-White, 27, the employee running the establishment, was arrested and charged with operating a gambling establishment, lottery operating/operating games of chance, possession of a slot machine and conducting/operating a lottery.
His bond is $13,000.
The second employee, a security guard, was not charged.
Detectives seized more than $26,000 in cash (used for illegal gambling) and various gambling equipment from the business.
Two patrons were issued misdemeanor citations for the following charges:
Michelle Marie Botsch, 28, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thomas Robert Cannariato, 39, possession of paraphernalia.
Detectives also located a small amount of methamphetamine, and an arrest warrant is forthcoming.
The remaining six patrons were released with no charges, but warned about the activity being illegal and advised they would likely be charged if located in an illegal gambling establishment in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.