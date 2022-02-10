Detectives investigating fatal shooting in eastern Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE — An apparent shooting left one man dead and another in custody on Wednesday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
According to the agency, at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Feb. 9, deputies were dispatched to a residence on regarding a possible shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies saw one adult on the ground and one adult male standing in the yard and holding a firearm. Deputies quickly secured the firearm and placed the adult male in custody.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services personnel moved in to provide treatment to both individuals.
The adult on the ground was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. As per Marsy's Law, he will not be identified.
Detectives said there is no danger to the community.
