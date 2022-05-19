Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Dade City

DADE CITY — Pasco County Sheriff's detectives continue to investigate a shooting which occurred on Wednesday, May 18, in the Johns Road area of Dade City at about 1 p.m.
Three victims were shot, including a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and an adult man. The adult is deceased. Both juveniles have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.
Demetrius Roberts, 18, was identified as one of the subjects involved in this incident. PSO has obtained arrest warrants for Roberts' arrest for delinquent in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the shooting. PSO is seeking information on Roberts' whereabouts, as well as any additional information in this case.
Anyone with any information regarding this case and wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.
