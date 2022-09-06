BROOKSVILLE -- A man was shot in or near the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in Brooksville early Monday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At about 1:12 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, deputies were dispatched to the area of 765 S. Broad St. in Brooksville in regard to a shooting.
Several individuals called 911 to say a person had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Preliminary investigation reveals two adult males became engaged in a verbal altercation, which eventually escalated to one male shooting the other. The victim was flown to a local trauma center. His injuries are considered life-threatening.
The suspect was located in a mobile home park near the crime scene. He was taken into custody without incident. There is no danger to the community.
The information is preliminary, the agency said, and some details may change as the investigation progresses.
