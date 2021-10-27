SPRING HILL -- Detectives are investigating a shooting incident that took place at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, citizens in and around the area began calling 911 to report shots being fired from a moving vehicle toward an apartment building. The location is the Hammock Ridge Apartment complex in the 8300 block of Omaha Circle.
People standing outside when deputies arrived said someone in a vehicle was shooting and had left the area, pointing to where the vehicle had been when the shots were fired.
Deputies found shell casings on the ground and received conflicting information about the suspect and the suspect vehicle from witnesses.
Some said the car was a red sedan and others said it was a gray sedan, which may or may not have been missing its hood. The suspect was either a black male or a white male with long frizzy hair and a red beard.
The case has been turned over to Major Case detectives, who will continue the investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective D.M. Vargas at (352) 754-6830.
