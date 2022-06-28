Two men were shot early Tuesday morning, June 28, outside the Sunset Lounge in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Just before 1:30 a.m. deputies were sent to 5431 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill in regard to a possible shooting.
Several callers told 911 operators that "numerous shots" were fired in the parking lot area of the lounge and at least one individual had been struck with gunfire. Callers also said they did not know where the suspect went.
Deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies located two adult male victims in the parking lot. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.
While speaking with witnesses, deputies learned the unknown suspect possibly left the area in a vehicle.
Both victims were taken to a local trauma center for treatment.
Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, as several witnesses said the victims and suspect were engaged in a conversation before the incident occurred.
Detectives are attempting to identify the suspect.
