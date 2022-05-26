Detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which an adult male suffered a gunshot wound.
At about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, operators in the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls regarding “multiple shots fired” in the parking lot of the Nantucket Cove Apartment complex. Some callers reported hearing an argument and/or observing a “physical fight” in the parking lot, just before they heard shots fired.
Upon arrival, deputies located a male on Suzanne Drive, which is just north of the complex, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center. Preliminary investigation revealed this was not a random act of violence, and there is no suspected danger to the community.
The adult male victim was found to have non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
The investigation into this incident is active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.