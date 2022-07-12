A man was surrounded by four men and robbed in his driveway, then forced to admit the robbers into his home early on Tuesday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
The four suspects ordered the man and four family members into a bedroom, then stole from the house.
The incident happened starting at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, on Seaway Drive in Brooksville.
The adult male victim said he had just returned home from work in Tampa and when he pulled into his driveway at approximately 2:15 a.m., an unknown vehicle pulled up in the roadway at his driveway.
When the victim exited his vehicle, four males exited the other car. The four
were dressed in black, wore masks on their faces, and were all armed with various firearms. The suspects ordered the victim to the ground.
After demanding money and jewelry from the victim, the suspects escorted the victim to the front door of the residence. The victim unlocked the door and entered the residence; the suspects followed him in.
According to the victim, he and four members of his family (who were already in the residence) were placed in a bedroom and told to remain there. During this time, the suspects took various things from inside the residence.
Once the suspects fled the scene, the victim and his family exited the bedroom and contacted law enforcement.
None of the victims were injured during the incident. Detectives are following up on various leads.
There is no additional information available at this time.
If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous.
Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 cash.
