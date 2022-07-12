Port Richey, FL (34668)

Today

Sunny along with a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.