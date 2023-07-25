On Tuesday, July 25, at approximately 1:54 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies and Hernando County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 800 block of
Josephine Street in south Brooksville, regarding a shooting.
The 911 caller stated a person had been shot and the person was lying in the roadway. Deputies arrived within minutes and found an adult male in the roadway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Paramedics administered aid to the victim. The victim was subsequently transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation is active, as detectives continue to follow up on leads, interview witnesses and collect and process physical evidence.
Additional information will be forthcoming, when available.
If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.
