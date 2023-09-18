Detectives have identified a man found floating in the Withlacoochee River on Sunday afternoon, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
The preliminary investigation into the body that was discovered floating in the Withlacoochee River revealed foul play was involved in the death.
Late Monday afternoon, detectives learned the identity of the deceased. The identity of the deceased will not be provided, as per Marsy's Law. Next of kin notification has been made.
Having learned the identity of the victim, detectives are now following up on several leads they have uncovered.
On Sept. 17, just before 1 p.m., Hernando County deputies and Hernando County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to 33038 Ranch Road in Dade City (Hernando County), after a caller reported a body floating in the Withlacoochee River.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller, also a resident on Ranch Road, who said that while in his backyard he was flagged down by two individuals who were canoeing down the river. They told the caller they had spotted a body in the river. After providing this information, the pair continued down the river.
With the use of an airboat from Hernando County Fire-Rescue, the individual was removed from the water and transported to the shore at 33038 Ranch Road. The individual, an adult male, was pronounced dead.
The Florida Wildlife Commission checked the river in an attempt to locate the original reporting parties in the canoe, but was not successful.
The HCSO Marine Unit also responded to the area with an airboat to conduct a search of the riverbank for any evidence related to the death. Detectives and forensics specialists determined the body had been in the water for some time, as it was in the advanced stages of decomposition. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, to determine the cause of death.
This story has been updated with the news that the victim has been identified.
