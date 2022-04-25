On Monday, April 25, at approximately 11 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies responded to a parcel of land in northern Brooksville regarding a suspicious incident. The caller reported seeing a possible "body" on the parcel of land, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. 

Detectives are currently conducting interviews and processing search warrants

to collect physical evidence.