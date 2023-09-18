Detectives are working to try to identify a man found floating in the Withlacoochee River on Sunday afternoon, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Sept. 17, just before 1 p.m., Hernando County deputies and Hernando County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to 33038 Ranch Road in Dade City (Hernando County), after a caller reported a body floating in the Withlacoochee River.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller, also a resident on Ranch Road, who said that while in his backyard he was flagged down by two individuals who were canoeing down the river. They told the caller they had spotted a body in the river. After providing this information, the pair continued down the river.
With the use of an airboat from Hernando County Fire-Rescue, the individual was removed from the water and transported to the shore at 33038 Ranch Road. The individual, an adult male, was pronounced dead.
The Florida Wildlife Commission checked the river in an attempt to locate the original reporting parties in the canoe, but was not successful.
The HCSO Marine Unit also responded to the area with an airboat to conduct a search of the riverbank for any evidence related to the death. Detectives and forensics specialists determined the body had been in the water for some time, as it was in the advanced stages of decomposition. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18, to determine the cause of death.
Detectives are actively working to identify the deceased individual and have been in contact with both the Pasco Sheriff's Office and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, as the area in question is just a few feet from the Pasco County line. The deceased individual does have various and distinct scars, marks, and/or tattoos.
If you believe you may know who this individual is, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Major Case Unit at 352-754-6830.
If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous.
Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS(8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.
