Detectives have arrested a suspect in the death of a woman in Weeki Wachee, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday night.
Shauna Urive, 23, who was the victim’s “significant other,” and the victim's stolen vehicle were found in Pasco County.
Urive has been placed under arrest and charged with second-degree murder (domestic). During an interview with detectives, Urive confessed to killing the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Possible missing person
On Sept. 17 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Darts Street in Weeki Wachee regarding a possible missing person, later referred to as the victim.
Upon arrival, deputies met with family members outside the residence. Family members told deputies they were contacted by a friend of one of the residents. The friend was concerned, as she had not seen the victim in several days. Family members then responded to the residence.
With assistance from family members, deputies entered the residence via the front door. While conducting a thorough check of the residence, deputies located the victim, an adult female, in a bedroom. The victim was obviously deceased, as she was in the advanced stages of decomposition.
Deputies immediately noted suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and contacted Major Case detectives and forensic specialists, who took over the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim's cause of death.
Investigation revealed the victim's significant other, Urive, a white female, and the victim's vehicle, a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, bearing Florida tag CG2VH, to both be missing. Urive had been entered into FCIC/NCIC as a Missing Endangered Person.
The victim's vehicle had been entered into FCIC/NCIC as a stolen vehicle.
According to the Hernando County Detention Center’s website, Urive has been arrested four times. In April 2020, she was charged with possession of drugs and drug equipment; in January 2021, she was arrested and charged with failure to appear; in July 2021, she was charged with violation of probation; and in June of this year she was charged with battery.
If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous. Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.
This story has been updated with information about the suspect.
