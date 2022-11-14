Deputy-involved shooting takes place early Nov. 14

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting that deputies went to 12480 Feather St. in Spring Hill regarding a deputy-involved shooting.
Deputies originally responded to the residence at 2:40 a.m. to attempt to serve a felony warrant.
Upon making contact with the wanted person, a white, male adult, shots were fired. The white, male adult was pronounced dead at the scene.
No deputies were injured.
The investigation is in the preliminary stages at this time. There is no additional information available.
As with all deputy-involved shootings, the FDLE will be conducting the investigation.
The deputy involved in this incident will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
