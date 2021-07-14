DADE CITY – A shooting involving Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a suspect barricaded inside a residence July 12 resulted in the suspect taking his own life, according to police reports.
According to a press release, the incident occurred the night of July 12 as deputies were attempting to locate Lewis Moores, 50, in the area of State Road 52 and Smith Road in Dade City. Deputies were attempted to serve warrants for three charges: Driving with a suspended license, grand theft auto and fleeing to elude.
Reports state Moores fired shots from inside a residence toward two PCSO deputies standing outside. The shots were fired after deputies spent approximately 10 minutes making announcements asking Moores to exit the home peacefully.
Moores continued firing at the deputies as they moved back for cover, reports state, and one deputy returned fire. Moores remained inside the residence and spoke with deputies for more than two hours while periodically firing additional shots, reports state.
By the end of the standoff, deputies report that Moores shot himself and died at the scene. No deputies were injured and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified to further investigate the deputy-involved shooting incident.
Body-worn camera footage from the deputy that returned fire was posted to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
