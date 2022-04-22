Deputy delivers Door Dash meal after driver is arrested

BROOKSVILLE — A woman was charged with grand theft auto after being stopped by deputies while delivering a Door Dash meal, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
On April 11, deputies responded to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 15519 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville regarding a stolen vehicle. A manager told deputies that a 2021 Toyota Corolla had been rented on March 29 but not returned as scheduled on March 31. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle at the renter’s residence on Blair Avenue in Brooksville.
On April 21, just after 10 p.m., the vehicle was spotted heading north on Mariner Boulevard near Carnegie Way in Spring Hill. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and the driver, later identified as Nicholle Kristine Martin, was ordered out of the vehicle and placed in custody. The passenger, identified as Christopher Brady, also was ordered out of the vehicle and placed in custody. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
While speaking with deputies, Martin said she was trying to return the vehicle to Enterprise that evening.
A search of the vehicle revealed no illegal items; however, deputies did
locate a Door Dash delivery that Martin was in the process of making when
deputies conducted the traffic stop.
Deputies delivered the Door Dash meal. The stolen vehicle was towed from the scene. The passenger, Brady, was permitted to leave, as he was not charged with a crime.
Martin, 43, was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged with grand theft auto, with a bond of $2,000.
