A drone helped Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies locate a suicidal man, the agency said in a press release.
At about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, deputies responded to the area of Newhope Road in Spring Hill regarding a suicide threat. Before the deputies arrived, the man fled on foot. Before he left, he placed a knife to his throat and told someone in the residence that he was going to kill himself.
Deputies began searching the surrounding areas for the man.
Deputy William Harsanyi responded to nearby Pioneer Park to launch a drone. He spotted an individual lying in a retention area behind a residence, about a quarter of a mile away from the scene. The individual in the retention area was wearing clothing that matched the description of the clothing worn by the suicidal male.
While continuing to monitor the individual, Harsanyi directed ground units to the area. During this time, the individual rose to his feet and attempted to conceal himself in a tree line.
The individual emerged from the tree line and began walking toward Pioneer Park.
Harsanyi continued to direct ground units to the individual he was following with the drone.
Deputies made contact with the individual and confirmed it was who they had been looking for. The male was placed into protective custody and delivered to a mental health facility under the Baker Act.
