Deputies straighten out confusion over crash, arrest

On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road, near Cortez Boulevard.
As a deputy arrived on scene, one of the parties involved in the crash fired one or more shots from a handgun at or near the other parties involved in the crash. The suspect then fled the scene, on a motorcycle, at a high rate of speed.
The suspect was pursued by deputies and the FHP, with assistance from the HCSO Aviation Unit, which assumed the lead in the pursuit.
The suspect subsequently drove his motorcycle into an open garage at a residence on Arcadia Avenue in Spring Hill. Deputies quickly apprehended the suspect as he left the residence.
Further investigation revealed the individual operating the motorcycle was not
involved in the original traffic crash. As the deputy arrived on scene at the accident, a bystander approached to advise the deputy of a road rage incident that was occurring in a nearby parking lot.
As the deputy began to walk toward the reported road rage incident, which
involved two other parties, he observed and heard the male who was operating the motorcycle fire off rounds from a handgun. He then fled the area, on the motorcycle, at a high rate of speed.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.
Further investigation revealed that the victim of the road rage incident along with a family member were driving on the frontage road behind the Ruby Tuesday restaurant when a motorcycle passed their vehicle in a reckless manner. After a brief exchange between the two drivers, the driver got off the motorcycle, approached the victim's vehicle and began punching the hood. He then began to "head-butt" the victim's vehicle, with a helmet on his head.
During this confrontation, the driver of the motorcycle broke a side-view mirror, causing a laceration to his hand. The victim then exited his vehicle and the two adult males engaged in a verbal altercation. During the verbal altercation, both males stated, to each other, they were armed with a firearm.
The victim, being in fear for his life due to the ongoing irrational behavior of the suspect, produced his firearm. Upon seeing the victim's firearm, the suspect backed up. When the suspect retreated, the victim holstered his weapon. Deputies verified that the victim does in fact a hold a Florida Concealed Weapons license.
As the victim walked back to his vehicle, the family member (still inside the vehicle) saw the suspect brandish a firearm. The suspect then got back on the motorcycle and began to drive away. While driving away, the suspect fired his weapon at the victim's vehicle approximately five times.
The deputy at the traffic crash, just a few hundred feet away, heard the gunfire and proceeded to the area, where he located the motorcycle and the driver. When the deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle, the driver fled, leading deputies, the FHP and the HCSO Aviation on a pursuit.
The driver of the motorcycle fled to 133 Arcadia Ave. in Spring Hill. He drove into an open garage and then shut the garage door. After a brief standoff, the driver left the residence and surrendered to deputies. The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Andrew James Martin, 19, was placed under arrest for fleeing and eluding.
He refused to speak with deputies about the incident.
Martin was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center and charged as follows:
- Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon (2 counts)
- Weapon Offense/Missile Into Dwelling Vehicle Building or Aircraft
- Firing a Weapon in Public/Residential Property
- Fleeing/Eluding
- Bond: $45,000.
The investigation continues.
