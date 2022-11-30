Deputies seek sex offender who failed to register

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Ronald Wells Jr., a 51-year-old sex offender who has failed to register his address, per state statute.
Wells is 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has shaved blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos on both arms, his neck and chest.
Wells Jr. was last registered in the 12500 block of First Isle, Hudson, though he was evicted and has made no attempts to update his address. He may be driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Impala, bearing Florida tag 3582YE, and may also drive an unknown make motorcycle.
If you have any information on Wells’s whereabouts, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You may also report tips anonymously online at PascoSheriff.com/tips, or by phone at 1-800-706-2488.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.