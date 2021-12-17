Deputies see, arrest wanted person while on patrol

Two deputies on patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the Weeki Wachee area spotted a person who was wanted in Hernando County, the Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, Dec. 17.
According to a press release, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, just after midnight, Deputies Trevor Jones and Scott Bierwiler passed a house in the 7000 block of Spruce Drive and saw a white male exiting a white sedan that was parked in the driveway of the residence.
Bierwiler immediately recognized it to be Steven Langone, as he had previous encounters with Langone.
A query through law enforcement databases found an active felony warrant for violation of probation from Hernando County.
Langone ignored the deputies after they announced their presence.
As Langone entered the residence, the homeowner came outside. He was just visiting and permission was obtained to enter the residence to search for Langone.
Langone was found hiding in a closet, and with a backpack he had taken from the vehicle.
He was arrested for the active warrant.
A search of his person revealed no illegal narcotics or contraband.
A search of Langone's backpack revealed two clear baggies containing a brown powder-like substance, that was field tested positive for fentanyl; one clear baggie containing a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine; one round orange pill identified as Clonazepam 0.5 mg; one round white pill identified as methadone hydrochloride 10 mg; eight oval white pills identified as gabapentin 600 mg; one half of a blue diamond pill identified as Sildenafil 100 mg; four clear baggies containing powdered and crystalized sugar; 56 unused clear baggies; and a digital scale.
Langone said he sells the sugar as “fake narcotics” to "help people get off their addiction."
Langone, 37, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of counterfeit controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of new drug with no intent to sell (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence.
He is being held on $68,000 bond.
