SPRING HILL – A male intruder was shot and wounded early Monday morning. Nov. 22, by a person who called 911 to report the incident, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The caller told the operator an intruder entered the residence, and as a result, the intruder was shot.
Deputies were dispatched just before 2 a.m. and on arrival found the male intruder in the garage. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound,
The male was treated at the scene, and then taken by ambulance to a local trauma center, where he will undergo surgery for the gunshot wound(s).
The two were previously involved in a romantic relationship and still maintain regular contact with each other.
The caller was supposed to pick up the man in the evening hours of Nov. 21, but he was not ready to leave. After midnight, the male sent text messages to the caller that he was ready to be picked up, but the caller refused.
The man came to the house in a ride share car and was allowed to enter, but an argument ensued and there was an altercation before the called retrieved a gun and told the man to leave several times.
After a short time, the two engaged in another physical altercation and the caller, still in possession of the firearm, fired at and struck the male, who stumbled through the house to the garage, where he was located by deputies.
The caller cooperated with detectives.
