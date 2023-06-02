Deputies locate stolen vehicle and illegal narcotics

While conducting proactive patrols in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Cedar Lane in Brooksville, deputies observed a blue 2019 Toyota 4Runner travelling west; a query of the attached tag revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen to the Tampa Police Department.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Cedar Lane.
Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies discovered a white male driver, later identified as Angelo Urian Torres, and a white female passenger, later identified as Rachael Lynn Bergdall. Both occupants were immediately detained in handcuffs and placed into separate patrol vehicles.
Deputies quickly determined Torres did not have a valid driver's license.
Due to the vehicle being reported stolen, an inventory search was conducted. During the search, deputies located a black purse on the front passenger floorboard, directly where Bergdall had been sitting. Inside the purse, deputies located a plastic baggie containing a yellow powder-like substance and another plastic baggie containing a white crystal-like substance.
The yellow substance, which weighed 9.7 grams, later tested positive for fentanyl. The white substance, which weighed 2.3 grams, tested positive for methamphetamine.
When interviewed by deputies, both Torres and Bergdall gave conflicting stories regarding where the vehicle came from; however, Bergdall did state that "she purchased it for $40, from some sketchy guy in Hillsborough County."
Both also claimed to have no knowledge of the illegal substances in Bergdall's purse.
Torres, 36, was charged with grand theft auto and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked.
Bergdall, 35, was charged with grand theft auto, possession of Methamphetamine and trafficking in fentanyl.
