Deputies locate motorcycle stolen from Hialeah

SPRING HILL – A man and a woman were taken into custody Saturday, Nov. 20, after deputies noticed a motorcycle that had been reported stolen, and waited for someone to get on it.
Deputies Trevor Jones and Scott Bierwiler patrolling in the area of Commercial Way and Berkeley Manor Boulevard in Spring Hill and saw the black Honda Rebel motorcycle at the Wendy’s at 4720 Commercial Way. A tag query revealed that it had been reported stolen to the Hialeah Police Department.
About five minutes later, the couple approached the motorcycle, and the deputies moved in and placed the male, Richard Mathis, 40, in custody, removing the key from his right hand. He said he had bought the motorcycle but couldn’t prove it. The woman, Kimberly Boyd, 43, claimed the same thing, but also couldn’t provide proof.
Boyd was asked about her backpack and said there were some “used needles” in the backpack. Boyd then produced a small black pouch, with two additional syringes, three clear baggies that contained residue, a cut straw, and a broken spoon. Boyd was placed under arrest.
Mathis was charged with grand theft auto, with bond at $2,000. Boyd was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond at $1,000.
