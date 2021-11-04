BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Courthouse had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3, after a bomb threat was called in, according to a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Just before 1 p.m., deputies assigned there were advised that a threat had been called in. They began evacuating both the courthouse and the old courthouse, and more deputies arrived on the scene.
When the evacuation was complete, deputies were assigned to teams and re-entered both buildings to conduct a thorough search for any suspicious devices or items.
No bomb was found in searches of the buildings and the inner and outer perimeter of the courthouse property.
Courthouse employees were escorted back into the building just before 2:30 p.m. to resume work, and normal operations were restored at the courthouse.
The case remains active, as detectives investigate the origin of the false report of a bomb.
