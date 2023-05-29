Delivery driver, child safe after Saturday morning carjacking

A delivery driver, a child and deputies are safe – and a suspect is in custody -- following a carjacking on Saturday, May 27, at about 10 a.m.
According to a posting on Facebook, the incident happened at Ashland and Spring Hill Drive, a little east of U.S. 19. Sheriff Al Nienhuis appeared in a video that was posted on the site and explained what had happened.
A delivery driver was making a delivery and was thrown to the ground, he said, and a car was stolen with a 3-year-old child in it.
“One of my deputies happened to see the car at U.S. 19 and Cortez, which is right by the Weeki Wachee tourist attraction,” Nienhuis said. “The car actually went westbound on Cortez towards the beach.”
The deputy followed and a sergeant got additional resources. The The Marine Unit was getting ready to put a boat in the water, Nienhuis said, and they created a “traffic jam” that enabled them to capture the female suspect.
Everyone is safe, and the investigation is continuing.
