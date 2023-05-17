A 14-year-old Delaware youth is in custody and charged with making a terroristic threat after a local high school student reported receiving two calls.
On Tuesday, May 16, at 7:05 a.m., a 14-year-old Hernando High School student asked to speak to the School Resource Deputy regarding two phone calls he received the night before from a blocked number.
The student said that at 8:48 p.m. and then again at 8:49 p.m., he received two phone calls on his cellphone from an unknown caller who said, “Don’t come to school tomorrow because I’m going to shoot it up.”
Members of the Crime Analysis Unit began working to determine where the phone call originated from, as well as who possibly made the calls. Within a short period of time, members of the CAU were able to identify a telephone number belonging to a person living in Delaware.
Deputies proceeded to make contact with officials at the Smyrna Police Department in Delaware. Police department officials immediately sent officers to the address associated with the cellphone number. Officers were eventually able to make contact with a 14-year-old male who admitted to making the two phone calls in question.
The suspect said he was given the telephone number by an online gaming friend who attends Hernando High School, and told officers the phone calls were meant as a prank. The suspect, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested by the Smyrna Police Department on a charge of making a terroristic threat.
Deputies in Hernando County were able to use the information provided by the suspect to locate the suspect’s friend, a 16-year-old Hernando High School student. The student said he gave the suspect his friend’s cellphone number to call in as a prank.
The student said the suspect planned to use a voice-changing app to sound like a female and make lewd comments to his friend. The student said he was unaware the suspect made a threat to “shoot up” the school.
This student will not be charged in connection with the investigation.
