According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, a 28-year-old Dade City man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle accident near the border of Pasco and Polk counties.
Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 4:54 p.m., June 25. The sedan driven by the Dade City man was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 98, west of County Road 54. FHP troopers report that the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, rotated onto the south shoulder of U.S. 98, collided with a guardrail and overturned to final rest.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to reports.
