A 58-year-old Dade City man was killed early Tuesday, Dec. 20, when he lost control of his car on I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
At about 5:29 a.m., the man was driving south in a sedan near milepost 275 when he tried to change lanes to the right to exit onto State Road 56.
As the sedan progressed through the area leading to the exit, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it departed the roadway, entered the shoulder, overturned and came to rest in the tree line.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
