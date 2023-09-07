A 77-year-old Dade City man died the evening of Sept. 4 when the sedan he was driving ran a stop sign in Hernando County and was struck by an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The man was heading east on Cornerstone Drive about 8:35 p.m. while the other vehicle, an SUV, was traveling south on U.S. 301. At the intersection, and the sedan failed to stop and proceeded into the path of the SUV.
The driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The SUV was driven by a 39-year-old Tampa man who was not injured. A 39-year-old female passenger and a 16-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries, and a 15-year-old male passenger was not injured.
