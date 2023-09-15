A 77-year-old Dade City man died the evening of Sept. 4 after the sedan he was driving ran a stop sign in Hernando County and was struck by an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The victim was heading east on Cornerstone Drive about 8:35 p.m. while the SUV was traveling south on U.S. 301. At the intersection, despite a stop sign, the sedan proceeded into the path of the SUV.
The driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The SUV was driven by a 39-year-old Tampa man who was not injured. A 39-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries, a 16-year-old female passenger also had minor injuries and a 15-year-old male passenger was not injured.
