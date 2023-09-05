A 77-year-old Dade City man died Sunday night after the sedan he was driving ran a stop sign in Hernando County and was struck by an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At 8:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, the man was heading east on Cornerstone Drive, while the other vehicle, an SUV, was traveling south on U.S. 301. At the intersection of the two roadways, and despite a stop sign, the sedan proceeded into the path of and was struck by the SUV.
After the impact, both vehicles traveled to final along the east shoulder of the highway. The driver of the sedan suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The SUV was driven by a 39-year-old Tampa man who was not injured. A 39-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries, a 16-year-old female passenger also had minor injuries and a 15-year-old male passenger was not injured.
